Bubble Wrap Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bubble Wrap in global, including the following market information:

Global Bubble Wrap Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bubble Wrap Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bubble Wrap companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bubble Wrap market was valued at 2877.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4240.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bubble Wrap include Polycell International, Polyair, Sancell, Dana Poly, Sealed Air Corporation, Veritiv Corporation, Pregis Corporation, Tarheel Paper & Supply Company and Jiffy Packaging Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bubble Wrap manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bubble Wrap Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bubble Wrap Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Material

By Product

Global Bubble Wrap Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bubble Wrap Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotives

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Industry

Home Care Packing & Cosmetics Industries

Global Bubble Wrap Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bubble Wrap Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bubble Wrap revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bubble Wrap revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bubble Wrap sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bubble Wrap sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Polycell International

Polyair

Sancell

Dana Poly

Sealed Air Corporation

Veritiv Corporation

Pregis Corporation

Tarheel Paper & Supply Company

Jiffy Packaging Co.

iVEX Protective Packaging Inc.

Barton Jones Packaging Ltd

Automated Packaging System

Abco Kovex Ltd

Future Packaging and Machinery (PTY) Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bubble Wrap Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bubble Wrap Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bubble Wrap Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bubble Wrap Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bubble Wrap Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bubble Wrap Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bubble Wrap Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bubble Wrap Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bubble Wrap Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bubble Wrap Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bubble Wrap Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bubble Wrap Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bubble Wrap Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bubble Wrap Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bubble Wrap Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bubble Wrap Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bubble Wrap Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

By Material

By Product

4.2 By Type – Global Bubble Wrap Revenue & Forec

