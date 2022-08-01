Polyamic Acid Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyamic acid is a precursor of polyimide. It is a multi-ionic polymer which contains positive and negative electric charges

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyamic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyamic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyamic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Polyamic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyamic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inherent Viscosity: 2.0  3.0 dl/gm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyamic Acid include UBE, SAKANE SANGYO, JSR, Sunchem, Bomi, ABR Organics, Industrial Summit Technologies, Dupont and Sigma Aldrich, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyamic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyamic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polyamic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inherent Viscosity: 2.0  3.0 dl/gm

Inherent Viscosity: 3.0  3.5 dl/gm

Global Polyamic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polyamic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polyimide Films

Circular & Rectangular Copper & Aluminum Wire Enameling

Chemical & Corrosion Resistant Coatings

Porous Polyimide Components

Global Polyamic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polyamic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyamic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyamic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyamic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Polyamic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

UBE

SAKANE SANGYO

JSR

Sunchem

Bomi

ABR Organics

Industrial Summit Technologies

Dupont

Sigma Aldrich

Innovaquartz

ALTANA ELANTAS PDG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyamic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyamic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyamic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyamic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyamic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyamic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyamic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyamic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyamic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyamic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyamic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyamic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyamic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyamic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyamic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyamic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyamic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Inherent Viscosity: 2.0 – 3.0 dl/gm



