Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Acrylates/Dimethicone Copolymer is a copolymer of dimethicone and one or more monomersof acrylic acid, methacrylic acid or one of their simple esters.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer in global, including the following market information:
Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
KP-545 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer include Daito Kasei Kogyo, KCC Beauty (KCC Basildon), Shin-Etsu and Active Concepts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
KP-545
KP-543
Others
Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics
Skin Care Products
Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Daito Kasei Kogyo
KCC Beauty (KCC Basildon)
Shin-Etsu
Active Concepts
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylates and Dimethicone Copolymer Players in Global Market
