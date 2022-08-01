Vertical Siding Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vertical Siding in global, including the following market information:

Global Vertical Siding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vertical Siding Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Vertical Siding companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vertical Siding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fiberglass-Reinforced Cement Vertical Siding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vertical Siding include James Hardie, USG Corporation, Allura (Elementia), Custom Building Products, GAF, National Gypsum Company, Johns Manville, SCG Building Materials and CertainTeed (Saint-Gobain) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vertical Siding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vertical Siding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vertical Siding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fiberglass-Reinforced Cement Vertical Siding

Gypsum Cement Vertical Siding

Others

Global Vertical Siding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vertical Siding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Multifamily

Commercial

Others

Global Vertical Siding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vertical Siding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vertical Siding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vertical Siding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vertical Siding sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Vertical Siding sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

James Hardie

USG Corporation

Allura (Elementia)

Custom Building Products

GAF

National Gypsum Company

Johns Manville

SCG Building Materials

CertainTeed (Saint-Gobain)

Nichiha

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vertical Siding Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vertical Siding Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vertical Siding Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vertical Siding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vertical Siding Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vertical Siding Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vertical Siding Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vertical Siding Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vertical Siding Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vertical Siding Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vertical Siding Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vertical Siding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vertical Siding Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vertical Siding Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vertical Siding Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vertical Siding Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Vertical Siding Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Fiberglass-Re

