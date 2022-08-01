2022-2027 and Regional Biopolymer Coatings Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Biopolymer Coatings market was valued at 885.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biopolymer coating is the coating using polymers obtained from living organisms such as DNA, RNA, starch, cellulose and proteins. The biopolymer coating is an eco-friendly alternative to petroleum based coating solutions offering broad coating applications and usage while achieving desired biodegradability. The biopolymer coating is suitable to be used on various fibre and paper materials as it can be applied using conventional spray systems.

Recent innovations in technology have developed new biopolymer coating in the market with appropriate biocompatibility, degradation rate and physical properties for various industry specific coating applications.Shift in consumer preference towards eco-friendly and cost-effective materials usage in packaging industry should favor biopolymer coatings market size. They are derived alone or in combination from lipid, proteins & polysaccharides.

Antioxidants, antimicrobial agents and pigments are added during production process to improve product properties. High flexibility, low oxygen, water vapor permeability, and rigid mechanical strength are key properties which should boost biopolymer coatings demand. Recyclable and biodegradable products generate less scrap materials and thereby enhance production process.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Biopolymer Coatings Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Biopolymer Coatings Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Biopolymer Coatings Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Biopolymer Coatings (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Biopolymer Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Biopolymer Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biopolymer Coatings (Volume and Value) by Application

