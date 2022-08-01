Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Phenolic Synthetic Polymer is synthetic polymers obtained by the reaction of phenol or substituted phenol with formaldehyde.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenolic Synthetic Polymer in global, including the following market information:

Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/156321/global-phenolic-synthetic-polymer-forecast-market-2022-2028-590

Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Phenolic Synthetic Polymer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phenolic Synthetic Polymer include Hexion, Sbhpp, SI Group, Jinan Shengquan Group, Tong Cheng, Allnex Belgium, Metadynea International, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals and Chang Chun Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phenolic Synthetic Polymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic Phenolic Synthetic Polymer

Thermosetting Phenolic Synthetic Polymer

Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wood Adhesives

Foundry

Abrasive Material

Insulation

Other

Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phenolic Synthetic Polymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phenolic Synthetic Polymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phenolic Synthetic Polymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Phenolic Synthetic Polymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hexion

Sbhpp

SI Group

Jinan Shengquan Group

Tong Cheng

Allnex Belgium

Metadynea International

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Chang Chun Group

Prefere Resins

Kolon Industries

Plenco

Shandong Laiwu Runda

UCP Chemicals AG

Lerg SA

Aica Kogyo

BASF

Mitsui Chemicals

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/156321/global-phenolic-synthetic-polymer-forecast-market-2022-2028-590

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenolic

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/156321/global-phenolic-synthetic-polymer-forecast-market-2022-2028-590

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

