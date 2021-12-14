Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Forecast Segmented by Analysis, CAGR, Regions, Manufactures, types and Applications by 360 Research report

Global “Balloon Occlusion Device Market” Research Report 2021-2027:

Balloon-occlusion devices cease flow in the ICA during the period of angioplasty and stenting.This device consists of a hypotube with a balloon on the end. After placement of the occlusion balloon distal to the carotid lesion, the lumen of the hypotube is used to inflate the balloon.

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Stryker

Tokai Medical Products

MicroVention

Terumo

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

By the product type, the Balloon Occlusion Device market is primarily split into:

4 mm Type

7 mm Type

By the end users/application, Balloon Occlusion Device market report covers the following segments:

Intracranial Surgery

Treatment of Cervical Artery

Other

The key regions covered in the Balloon Occlusion Device market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Detailed TOC of Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Balloon Occlusion Device Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Balloon Occlusion Device

1.2 Balloon Occlusion Device Segment by Type

1.3 Balloon Occlusion Device Segment by Application

1.4 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Balloon Occlusion Device Industry

1.6 Balloon Occlusion Device Market Trends

2 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Balloon Occlusion Device Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Balloon Occlusion Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Balloon Occlusion Device Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Balloon Occlusion Device Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Balloon Occlusion Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Balloon Occlusion Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Balloon Occlusion Device Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Balloon Occlusion Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Balloon Occlusion Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Balloon Occlusion Device Business

7 Balloon Occlusion Device Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Balloon Occlusion Device Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Balloon Occlusion Device Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Balloon Occlusion Device Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Balloon Occlusion Device Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Balloon Occlusion Device Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Balloon Occlusion Device Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Balloon Occlusion Device Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

