Global Plant-based Protein Food Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Plant-based Protein Food market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plant-based Protein Food market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Plant-based Milk

Plant-based Drinks

Plant-based Meat

Segment by Application

Specialty Store

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Third-party Online Shopping Platform

Other

By Company

Cargill

Nestle

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

ADM

Danone

Kerry

Hormel

McDonald's

KFC

Burger King

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plant-based Protein Food Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plant-based Protein Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Plant-based Milk

1.2.3 Plant-based Drinks

1.2.4 Plant-based Meat

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plant-based Protein Food Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Specialty Store

1.3.3 Supermarket

1.3.4 Convenience Store

1.3.5 Third-party Online Shopping Platform

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plant-based Protein Food Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Plant-based Protein Food Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plant-based Protein Food Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Plant-based Protein Food Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Plant-based Protein Food Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Plant-based Protein Food by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Plant-based Protein Food Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Plant-based Protein Food Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Plant-based Protein Food Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global P

