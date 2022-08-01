Single-use Plastic Bottles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Single-use Plastic Bottle is a kind of Bottles made of plastic, such as PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-use Plastic Bottles in global, including the following market information:
Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Single-use Plastic Bottles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single-use Plastic Bottles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single-use Plastic Bottles include ALPLA, Amcor, Plastipak Packaging, Graham Packaging, RPC Group, Berry Plastics, Greiner Packaging, Alpha Packaging and Zijiang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single-use Plastic Bottles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PET
PP
HDPE
LDPE
Others
Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceutical
FMCG
Others
Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Single-use Plastic Bottles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Single-use Plastic Bottles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Single-use Plastic Bottles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Single-use Plastic Bottles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ALPLA
Amcor
Plastipak Packaging
Graham Packaging
RPC Group
Berry Plastics
Greiner Packaging
Alpha Packaging
Zijiang
Visy
Zhongfu
XLZT
Polycon Industries
KW Plastics
Boxmore Packaging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single-use Plastic Bottles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-use Plastic Bottles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single-use Plastic Bottles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-use Plastic Bottles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single-use Plastic Bottles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-us
