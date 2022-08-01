Single-use Plastic Bottles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Single-use Plastic Bottle is a kind of Bottles made of plastic, such as PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-use Plastic Bottles in global, including the following market information:

Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Single-use Plastic Bottles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Single-use Plastic Bottles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Single-use Plastic Bottles include ALPLA, Amcor, Plastipak Packaging, Graham Packaging, RPC Group, Berry Plastics, Greiner Packaging, Alpha Packaging and Zijiang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Single-use Plastic Bottles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

FMCG

Others

Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Single-use Plastic Bottles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Single-use Plastic Bottles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Single-use Plastic Bottles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Single-use Plastic Bottles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ALPLA

Amcor

Plastipak Packaging

Graham Packaging

RPC Group

Berry Plastics

Greiner Packaging

Alpha Packaging

Zijiang

Visy

Zhongfu

XLZT

Polycon Industries

KW Plastics

Boxmore Packaging

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Single-use Plastic Bottles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Single-use Plastic Bottles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-use Plastic Bottles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Single-use Plastic Bottles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-use Plastic Bottles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single-use Plastic Bottles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-us

