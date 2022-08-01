Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Waste Paper Recycling market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waste Paper Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Corrugated Cardboard
Newspapers
Magazines
White Office Paper
Mixed Paper
Segment by Application
Wrapping Paper
Printing-and-Writing Paper
Other
By Company
Waste Management
Republic Services
Sonoco Recycling
Hanna Paper Recycling
WASCO
Perlen Papier
ST Paper Resources
Cascades Recovery
Global Wastepaper Recyclers
International Paper
Heinzel Group
DS Smith
Veolia Environment
Remondis
Kokusai Pulp & Paper
Huanjia Group
Shandong Century Sunshine
Northern International
China Recycling Development
Tianjin Wuchan
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Australia
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waste Paper Recycling Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Corrugated Cardboard
1.2.3 Newspapers
1.2.4 Magazines
1.2.5 White Office Paper
1.2.6 Mixed Paper
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wrapping Paper
1.3.3 Printing-and-Writing Paper
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Production
2.1 Global Waste Paper Recycling Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Waste Paper Recycling Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Waste Paper Recycling Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Australia
2.9 India
3 Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Waste Paper Recycling Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales by Region
