Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Waste Paper Recycling market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waste Paper Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Corrugated Cardboard

Newspapers

Magazines

White Office Paper

Mixed Paper

Segment by Application

Wrapping Paper

Printing-and-Writing Paper

Other

By Company

Waste Management

Republic Services

Sonoco Recycling

Hanna Paper Recycling

WASCO

Perlen Papier

ST Paper Resources

Cascades Recovery

Global Wastepaper Recyclers

International Paper

Heinzel Group

DS Smith

Veolia Environment

Remondis

Kokusai Pulp & Paper

Huanjia Group

Shandong Century Sunshine

Northern International

China Recycling Development

Tianjin Wuchan

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Australia

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waste Paper Recycling Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Corrugated Cardboard

1.2.3 Newspapers

1.2.4 Magazines

1.2.5 White Office Paper

1.2.6 Mixed Paper

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Wrapping Paper

1.3.3 Printing-and-Writing Paper

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Production

2.1 Global Waste Paper Recycling Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Waste Paper Recycling Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Waste Paper Recycling Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Australia

2.9 India

3 Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Waste Paper Recycling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Waste Paper Recycling Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales by Region



