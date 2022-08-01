2022-2027 and Regional Aluminum Chlorhydrate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market was valued at 76.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aluminum chlorhydrate (ACH) is a chemical compound which has several applications, which made by reacting aluminum with hydrochloric acid, is also referred as aluminum chlorohydrate. ACH is a workhorse product in drinking water and industrial wastewater applications, as it can provide performance across a wide variety of water conditions. In additional, ACH is one of the most common active ingredients in commercial antiperspirants and can also be used in pulp and paper industry.Currently, the aluminum chlorhydrate manufacturers mainly concentrate in North America, including Kemira, Chemtrade, GEO, etc. The production of aluminum chlorhydrate increased from 72126 MT in 2011 to 88682 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 5.31%. In consumption market, North America and Europe are still the dominate consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy, with the consumption volume market share of 35.06% and 23.62% respectively in 2015. There are two major types of aluminum chlorhydrate: liquid aluminum chlorhydrate and solid aluminum chlorhydrate. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that in 2015, 69.83% of the aluminum chlorhydrate was used in water treatment industry, 7.62% in pulp & paper industry, 17.62% in cosmetic industry, and 4.93% divided among other industries. With the development of economy, the demand for aluminum chlorhydrate will continue to increase. Therefore, aluminum chlorhydrate has a huge market potential in the future. The major raw materials for aluminum chlorhydrate are aluminum and hydrochloric acid. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of aluminum chlorhydrate industry. We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Vendors:

Kemira

Chemtrade

GEO

USALCO

Summit Chemical

Holland Company

Omega Chemicals

Chemkimia

Thatcher Group

Gulbrandsen Chemicals

ALTIVIA

Jiangyin Youhao Chemical

Wuxi Bisheng Water Treatment

FIRST

By Types:

Liquid Aluminum Chlorhydrate

Solid Aluminum Chlorhydrate

By Applications:

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Cosmetic

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Aluminum Chlorhydrate Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Alumi

