2022-2027 and Regional Sealing Glass Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Sealing Glass market was valued at 28.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sealing glasses mostly belong to the borosilicate and aluminosilicate glass families. To manufacture reliable hermetic seals, the correct choice of coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) is a key factor. The applied glass composition depends on the materials which should be joined, the required temperature profile as well as their CTE. For matched seals, the CTE of the glass is matched as closely as possible to those of the sealing partners. In case of compression seals, a well-defined mismatch of the CTE is used intentionally to compress the sealing materials onto each other.Glass-to-metal seals have now been in use for over a hundred years, starting with the early Houskeeper or vacuum tube seals, and advancing to elaborate SOFC fuel cells, and beyond. Glass-Ceramic-to-metal seals are a more recent such development that offer unique properties to potentially diversify applications. The key players are Schott AG, Elan Technology, AGC, Nippon Electric Glass, Johnson Matthey, Corning, Fusite (Emerson), 3M, Mo-Sci Corporation, Shenzhen SAM and so on. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions` unfair methods of competition. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

By Market Vendors:

Schott AG

Elan Technology

AGC

Nippon Electric Glass

Johnson Matthey

Corning

Fusite (Emerson)

3M

Mo-Sci Corporation

Shenzhen SAM

By Types:

High Temperature Sealing Glass

Low Temperature Sealing Glass

By Applications:

Battery

Electronics and Semiconductors

Home Appliances

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Sealing Glass Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Sealing Glass Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Sealing Glass Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Sealing Glass Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Sealing Glass Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Sealing Glass Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Sealing Glass (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Sealing Glass Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Sealing Glass Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sealing Glass (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Sealing Glass Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Globa

