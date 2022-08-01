2022-2027 and Regional Coal Tar Creosote Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Coal Tar Creosote market was valued at 501.35 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .49% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Coal tar creosote is a brownish-black/yellowish-dark green oily liquid with a characteristic odour, which is a mixture of several hundred, probably a thousand chemicals.Coal tar is the raw material for the production of coal tar creosote. Coal tar creosote contains light coal creosote and heavy coal creosote. Coal tar creosote is often applied in carbon black and wood preservative and others, of which carbon black industry occupies the largest share. The production of Coal Tar Creosote decreased from 1260.6 K MT in 2011 to 1193.5 K MT in 2015, with a CARG of more than 1.3 %. The manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe, India and Japan. RÜTGERS Group is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 178.5 K MT in 2015. The Coal Tar Creosote has a high industry concentration and the top four accounted for more than 40% share in 2015. India is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 23.32% share in 2015. The manufacture shares of Europe, North America, China, Japan were 17.30%, 15.37%, 20.53% and 13.20% then. China is the only region which production is decreasing in the recent years and this leads to global production dropping. The consumption shares of Europe, North America, China, India and Japan were 17.59%, 16.11%, 12.22%, 23.44% and 19.18%. The price of Coal Tar Creosote kept decreasing in 2015 owing to raw material price and market competition. The global average price and profit margin was at about 395 USD/MT and 23.50% in 2015. The world Coal Tar Creosote production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The world Coal Tar Creosote production will increase at a growth rate of about 1.0%. The main consumption region will be in Europe, North America, China, India and Japan. The China consumption share will further decline.

By Market Vendors:

RÜTGERS Group

Koppers

China Steel Chemical Corporation

Himadri Chemicals & Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical

JFE Chemical Corporation

Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

ArcelorMittal

Stella-Jones

Ganga Rasayanie

Jalan Carbons & Chemicals

Konark Tar Products

AVH Pvt. Ltd

Carbon Resources

Cooper Creek

Palace Chemicals

By Types:

Light Creosote Oil

Heavy Creosote Oil

By Applications:

Carbon Black

Wood Preservative

