UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes in global, including the following market information:
Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes companies in 2021 (%)
The global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyolefin (PO) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes include Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Nitto Denko Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Lintec Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite and Denka Company Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
we surveyed the UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyolefin (PO)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET))
Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wafer Dicing
Back Grinding
Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd
Nitto Denko Corporation
Mitsui Chemicals
Lintec Corporation
Sumitomo Bakelite
Denka Company Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
