Global Fungicides Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Fungicides market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fungicides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Dithiocarbamates

Benzimidazoles

Chloronitriles

Phenylamides

Strobilurins

Bio-Fungicides

Others

Segment by Application

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Company

Syngenta

UPL

FMC

BASF

Bayer

Nufarm

Pioneer (Dupont)

Sumitomo Chemical

Dow AgroSciences

Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)

Indofil

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Arysta LifeScience

Forward International

IQV Agro

SipcamAdvan

Gowan

Everris (ICL)

Certis USA

Acme Organics Private

Rotam

Sinochem

Limin Chemical

Shuangji Chemical

Jiangxi Heyi

Lier Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

