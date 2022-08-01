2022-2027 and Regional Fire-resistant Glass Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Fire-resistant Glass market was valued at 4356.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fire-resistant glass provides defense against flames and smoke and adds further protection by blocking the transfer of heat. Fire resistant glass is made by incorporating several layers of glass with fire resistive interlayers.The laminated fire-resistant glass segment dominated the market. Increased investment in housing, hotel renovation projects, and rapid urbanization across the world are the key drivers fueling the demand for laminated fire-resistant glass.

By Market Vendors:

NSG

AGC

Saint-Gobain

SCHOTT

Pilkington

Dunamenti

Metalco Glazing

Essex Safety Glass

DB Glass

Heng Bao Fire Glass

Guangdong Mingan Fire Resistant Glass

Burhani Glass Factory

SaftiFirst

By Types:

Laminated Fire-Resistant Glass

Tempered Fire-Resistant Glass

Wired Fire-Resistant Glass

Ceramic Fire-Resistant Glass

By Applications:

Building & Construction

Transportation

Manufacturing Industry

