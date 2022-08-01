Chlorotoluron Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorotoluron in global, including the following market information:

Global Chlorotoluron Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chlorotoluron Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Chlorotoluron companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chlorotoluron market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chlortoluron EC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chlorotoluron include Nufarm, Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical, Zhejiang Province Changxing First Chemical, Anhui Chizhou Sincerity Chemicals, Jiangsu Lanfeng Bio-Chem, Shijiazhuang Longze Chemical and Zhejiang Shenghua Biok Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

we surveyed the Chlorotoluron manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chlorotoluron Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chlorotoluron Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chlortoluron EC

Chlortoluron SC

Global Chlorotoluron Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chlorotoluron Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Apple & Pear

Barley & Wheat

Triticale

Others

Global Chlorotoluron Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chlorotoluron Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chlorotoluron revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chlorotoluron revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chlorotoluron sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Chlorotoluron sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nufarm

Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical

Zhejiang Province Changxing First Chemical

Anhui Chizhou Sincerity Chemicals

Jiangsu Lanfeng Bio-Chem

Shijiazhuang Longze Chemical

Zhejiang Shenghua Biok Chemical Company

