Global 1-Butene Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1-Butene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1-Butene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 1-Butene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1-Butene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Crude C4 Seperation
1.2.3 Ethylene Dimerization
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1-Butene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polyethylene
1.3.3 Secondary butyl alcohol(SBA) or Methyl ethyl ketone (MEK)
1.3.4 1,3-Butadiene
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1-Butene Production
2.1 Global 1-Butene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1-Butene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1-Butene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1-Butene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1-Butene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
3 Global 1-Butene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1-Butene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1-Butene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1-Butene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 1-Butene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 1-Butene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 1-Butene by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 1-Butene Revenue by Region
3.5.1 G

 

