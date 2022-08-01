Epoxy Resin Coatings Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Resin Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Epoxy Resin Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Epoxy Resin Coatings market was valued at 31110 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 38080 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Resin Coatings include BASF, Dow, Hexion, 3M, DuPont, PPG Industries, Ashland, The Information Company and Hapco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
we surveyed the Epoxy Resin Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin Coating
Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin Coating
Novolac Epoxy Resin Coating
Aliphatic Epoxy Resin Coating
Others
Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Water Conservation
Electrical and Electronic Components
Others
Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Epoxy Resin Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Epoxy Resin Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Epoxy Resin Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Epoxy Resin Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Dow
Hexion
3M
DuPont
PPG Industries
Ashland
The Information Company
Hapco
Huntsman
Gurit
Cytec Industries
Sika
Blue Star New Chemical Materials
Ganapathy Industries
Perma Construction Aids Private Limited
Sartomer Americas
Dymax Corp
Fong Yong Chemical
Anhui Merjia
Jiangsu Sanmu Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Epoxy Resin Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Resin Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Resin Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Resin Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Resin Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
