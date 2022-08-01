Industrial Powder Coatings Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Powder Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Industrial Powder Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Powder Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Propylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Powder Coatings include BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (U.S.), PPG (U.S.), Kansai Paints (Japan), Nippon paint (Japan), Sherwin Williams (U.S.), RPM International (U.S.), Akzo Nobel (Netherlands) and Valspar (U.S.), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Powder Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Propylene
Alkyd
Epoxy Resin
Polyurethane (Pu)
Polyester
Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Construction
Furniture Manufacturing
Marine
Others
Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Powder Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Powder Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Powder Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Industrial Powder Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE (Germany)
DuPont (U.S.)
PPG (U.S.)
Kansai Paints (Japan)
Nippon paint (Japan)
Sherwin Williams (U.S.)
RPM International (U.S.)
Akzo Nobel (Netherlands)
Valspar (U.S.)
Sika (Switzerland)
Hempel (Denmark)
Carpoly (China)
Masco (U.S.)
Yip’s Chemical (Hong Kong)
Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan)
Whitford Corporation (Xylan) (U.S.)
Applied Coatings & Linings (U.S.)
Bona AB (Sweden)
Orion Industries (U.S.)
KCC Paints (Korea)
Jotun (Norway)
Asian Paints (India)
Diamond-Vogel (U.S.)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Powder Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Powder Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Powder Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Powder Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Powder Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Powder Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Powder Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industria
