Aircraft Seat Materials Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Seat Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Aircraft Seat Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aircraft Seat Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Aircraft Seat Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aircraft Seat Materials market was valued at 144.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 202.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminium Structure Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Seat Materials include Recaro Aircraft Seating, TenCate, Quality Foam, SCS Interiors, Spectra Interior Products, Tapis, General Plastics, Botany Weaving Mill and Suminoe Textile, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
we surveyed the Aircraft Seat Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aircraft Seat Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aircraft Seat Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminium Structure
Foam Cushions
Plastic Molding
Others
Global Aircraft Seat Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aircraft Seat Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Civil Aircraft
Military Aircraft
Global Aircraft Seat Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aircraft Seat Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aircraft Seat Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aircraft Seat Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aircraft Seat Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Aircraft Seat Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Recaro Aircraft Seating
TenCate
Quality Foam
SCS Interiors
Spectra Interior Products
Tapis
General Plastics
Botany Weaving Mill
Suminoe Textile
National Aircraft Interiors
First State
OmnAvia
SuperAlloy International
ZIM Flugsitz GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aircraft Seat Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aircraft Seat Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aircraft Seat Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aircraft Seat Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aircraft Seat Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aircraft Seat Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aircraft Seat Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aircraft Seat Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aircraft Seat Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aircraft Seat Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aircraft Seat Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aircraft Seat Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aircraft Seat Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Seat Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aircraft Seat Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Seat Materials Companies
4 Sights by Product
