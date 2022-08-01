PVC Packaging Materials Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Packaging Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global PVC Packaging Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PVC Packaging Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five PVC Packaging Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global PVC Packaging Materials market was valued at 496.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 578.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVC Packaging Materials include M&H Plastics, Jinhua Zhongbang Packaging Materials, Alpha Packaging, Quality Blow Moulders, Teknor Apex, Guangzhou Baiyun Mingduo Hardware Plastic Packaging, Guanbao Plastic Group, Shanghai Redfox Plastic Packaging and Yangzhou Yihong Plastic and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PVC Packaging Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVC Packaging Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PVC Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC Films

PVC Bottles

Others

Global PVC Packaging Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PVC Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Daily Chemical Industry

Electron Industry

Others

Global PVC Packaging Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PVC Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVC Packaging Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVC Packaging Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PVC Packaging Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies PVC Packaging Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

M&H Plastics

Jinhua Zhongbang Packaging Materials

Alpha Packaging

Quality Blow Moulders

Teknor Apex

Guangzhou Baiyun Mingduo Hardware Plastic Packaging

Guanbao Plastic Group

Shanghai Redfox Plastic Packaging

Yangzhou Yihong Plastic

Jiaxing Xinan Packing Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVC Packaging Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PVC Packaging Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PVC Packaging Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PVC Packaging Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PVC Packaging Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PVC Packaging Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVC Packaging Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PVC Packaging Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PVC Packaging Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PVC Packaging Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PVC Packaging Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Packaging Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Packaging Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Packaging Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Packaging Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Packaging Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

