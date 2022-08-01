Global Tire Cord Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Tire Cord market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tire Cord market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tire Cord Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Tire Cord Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Steel Tire Cord

1.2.3 Polyester Tire Cord

1.2.4 Nylon Tire Cord

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Tire Cord Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Tire Cord Production

2.1 Global Tire Cord Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Tire Cord Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Tire Cord Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Tire Cord Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Tire Cord Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Tire Cord Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Tire Cord Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Tire Cord Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Tire Cord Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Tire Cord Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Tire Cord Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Tire Cord by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Tire Cord Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Tire Cord Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Tire Cord Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

