Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Bioplastics and Biopolymers market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Bioplastics and Biopolymers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Bioplastics and Biopolymers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Segment by Type

Starch Blends

PLA

Bio-PE

PBAT

Bio-PET

Others

Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Segment by Application

Packing Industry

Consumer Products

Agriculture & Horticulture

Automotive Industry

Others

The report on the Bioplastics and Biopolymers market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

NatureWorks

Braskem

Arkema

Novamont

BASF

Kingfa

DuPont

Mitsubishi

PSM

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

FKuR

Corbion Total

Grabio

Danimer Scientific

Biome Bioplastics

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Bioplastics and Biopolymers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bioplastics and Biopolymers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bioplastics and Biopolymers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Bioplastics and Biopolymers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 NatureWorks

7.1.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

7.1.2 NatureWorks Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 NatureWorks Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 NatureWorks Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

7.1.5 NatureWorks Recent Development

7.2 Braskem

7.2.1 Braskem Corporation Information

7.2.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Braskem Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Braskem Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

7.2.5 Braskem Recent Development

7.3 Arkema

7.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.3.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Arkema Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Arkema Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

7.3.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.4 Novamont

7.4.1 Novamont Corporation Information

7.4.2 Novamont Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Novamont Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Novamont Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

7.4.5 Novamont Recent Development

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 BASF Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 BASF Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

7.5.5 BASF Recent Development

7.6 Kingfa

7.6.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kingfa Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Kingfa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Kingfa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

7.6.5 Kingfa Recent Development

7.7 DuPont

7.7.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.7.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 DuPont Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DuPont Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

7.7.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.8 Mitsubishi

7.8.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Mitsubishi Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Mitsubishi Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

7.8.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.9 PSM

7.9.1 PSM Corporation Information

7.9.2 PSM Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 PSM Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 PSM Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

7.9.5 PSM Recent Development

7.10 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

7.10.1 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

7.10.5 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Recent Development

7.11 FKuR

7.11.1 FKuR Corporation Information

7.11.2 FKuR Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 FKuR Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 FKuR Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

7.11.5 FKuR Recent Development

7.12 Corbion Total

7.12.1 Corbion Total Corporation Information

7.12.2 Corbion Total Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Corbion Total Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Corbion Total Products Offered

7.12.5 Corbion Total Recent Development

7.13 Grabio

7.13.1 Grabio Corporation Information

7.13.2 Grabio Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Grabio Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Grabio Products Offered

7.13.5 Grabio Recent Development

7.14 Danimer Scientific

7.14.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information

7.14.2 Danimer Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Danimer Scientific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Danimer Scientific Products Offered

7.14.5 Danimer Scientific Recent Development

7.15 Biome Bioplastics

7.15.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information

7.15.2 Biome Bioplastics Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Biome Bioplastics Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Biome Bioplastics Products Offered

7.15.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Development

