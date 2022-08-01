PP-WAX Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PP-WAX in global, including the following market information:
Global PP-WAX Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PP-WAX Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five PP-WAX companies in 2021 (%)
The global PP-WAX market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Refining Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PP-WAX include BASF, Honeywell, Lubrizol, Insein, Deurex, Clariant and Westlake Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PP-WAX manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PP-WAX Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PP-WAX Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Refining
Semi-Refined
Other
Global PP-WAX Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PP-WAX Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mould Manufacturing
Toner
Polyester
Other
Global PP-WAX Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PP-WAX Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PP-WAX revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PP-WAX revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PP-WAX sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies PP-WAX sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Honeywell
Lubrizol
Insein
Deurex
Clariant
Westlake Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PP-WAX Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PP-WAX Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PP-WAX Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PP-WAX Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PP-WAX Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PP-WAX Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PP-WAX Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PP-WAX Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PP-WAX Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PP-WAX Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PP-WAX Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PP-WAX Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PP-WAX Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PP-WAX Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PP-WAX Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PP-WAX Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PP-WAX Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Refining
4.1.3 Semi-Refined
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type – Global PP-WAX Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global PP-WAX Revenue, 2017-20
