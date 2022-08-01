PP-WAX Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PP-WAX in global, including the following market information:

Global PP-WAX Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PP-WAX Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five PP-WAX companies in 2021 (%)

The global PP-WAX market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Refining Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PP-WAX include BASF, Honeywell, Lubrizol, Insein, Deurex, Clariant and Westlake Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PP-WAX manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PP-WAX Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PP-WAX Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Refining

Semi-Refined

Other

Global PP-WAX Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PP-WAX Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mould Manufacturing

Toner

Polyester

Other

Global PP-WAX Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PP-WAX Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PP-WAX revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PP-WAX revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PP-WAX sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies PP-WAX sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Honeywell

Lubrizol

Insein

Deurex

Clariant

Westlake Chemical

