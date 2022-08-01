Global Fondant Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Fondant market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fondant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Poured
Rolled
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
By Company
Satin Ice
Fat Daddio's
REDMAN
WILTON
Vizyon
Reece
Confect
CCDS
XIAN NI PEIER
FunCakes
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fondant Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fondant Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Poured
1.2.3 Rolled
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fondant Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fondant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Fondant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fondant Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Fondant Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Fondant Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Fondant by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Fondant Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Fondant Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Fondant Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Fondant Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Fondant Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Fondant Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Fondant in 2021
3.2 Global Fondant Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Fondant Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-20
