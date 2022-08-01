Global Confectionery Product Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Confectionery Product market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Confectionery Product market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hard Confectionery Product
Soft Confectionery Product
Segment by Application
Online Sales
Offline Retail
By Company
Nestle
DeMet?s Candy
Mondel?z
Mars
Ferrara Candy
Arcor
August Storck
Yildiz
Grupo Bimbo
Hershey
Ferrero
Meiji
Perfetti Van Melle
Haribo
Lindt & Spr?ngli
Storck
Orion
General Mills
United Confectioners
LOTTE Confectionery
Morinaga
Glico
Crown Confectionery
Cloetta
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Confectionery Product Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Confectionery Product Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hard Confectionery Product
1.2.3 Soft Confectionery Product
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Confectionery Product Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Online Sales
1.3.3 Offline Retail
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Confectionery Product Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Confectionery Product Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Confectionery Product Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Confectionery Product Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Confectionery Product Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Confectionery Product by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Confectionery Product Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Confectionery Product Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Confectionery Product Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Confectionery Product Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Confectionery Product Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
