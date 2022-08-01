Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure-sensitive Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Pressure-sensitive Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pressure-sensitive Adhesive include Henkel, 3M, H.B.FULLER, Bostik, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Topco Technologies, Silicone Solutions, DuPont and American Flexible Products (AFP), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pressure-sensitive Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water Based

Solvent Based

Hot Melt & Radiation

Other

Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Tapes

Medical Tapes

Other

Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pressure-sensitive Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pressure-sensitive Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pressure-sensitive Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pressure-sensitive Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

3M

H.B.FULLER

Bostik

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Topco Technologies

Silicone Solutions

DuPont

American Flexible Products (AFP)

XJY silicones

Wacker Chemie

Kai Hua Tu Sheng Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

