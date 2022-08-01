Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure-sensitive Adhesive in global, including the following market information:
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Pressure-sensitive Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pressure-sensitive Adhesive include Henkel, 3M, H.B.FULLER, Bostik, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Topco Technologies, Silicone Solutions, DuPont and American Flexible Products (AFP), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pressure-sensitive Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water Based
Solvent Based
Hot Melt & Radiation
Other
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Tapes
Medical Tapes
Other
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pressure-sensitive Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pressure-sensitive Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pressure-sensitive Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Pressure-sensitive Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
3M
H.B.FULLER
Bostik
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Topco Technologies
Silicone Solutions
DuPont
American Flexible Products (AFP)
XJY silicones
Wacker Chemie
Kai Hua Tu Sheng Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
