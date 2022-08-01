Global Radix Glycyrrhizae Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Radix Glycyrrhizae market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radix Glycyrrhizae market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Paste Extract
Powder Extract
Dried Extract
Syrup Extract
Segment by Application
Pharmaceuticals
Food Industry
Tobacco
Others
By Company
Mafco Worldwide
American Licorice Company
Amarelli
Shadian
Norevo GmbH
Natural Licorice Root Industry
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Radix Glycyrrhizae Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Radix Glycyrrhizae Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Paste Extract
1.2.3 Powder Extract
1.2.4 Dried Extract
1.2.5 Syrup Extract
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Radix Glycyrrhizae Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.3 Food Industry
1.3.4 Tobacco
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Radix Glycyrrhizae Production
2.1 Global Radix Glycyrrhizae Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Radix Glycyrrhizae Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Radix Glycyrrhizae Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Radix Glycyrrhizae Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Radix Glycyrrhizae Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Radix Glycyrrhizae Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Radix Glycyrrhizae Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Radix Glycyrrhizae Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Radix Glycyrrhizae Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Radix Glycyrrhizae Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Radix Glycyrrhizae Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Ra
