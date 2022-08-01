Wood Preservative Chemicals Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The wood preservative GH-A is A kind of organic nanomaterials colorless and transparent liquid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wood Preservative Chemicals in global, including the following market information:

Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Wood Preservative Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wood Preservative Chemicals market was valued at 1834.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2363.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Based Preservative Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wood Preservative Chemicals include Borax, BASF Wolman, Janssen PMP, KMG Chemicals, Kop-Coat, Koppers, Kurt Obermeier, LANXESS and Lonza Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wood Preservative Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-Based Preservative

Oil-Based Preservative

Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wood Floor

Railway Wood

Public Buildings

Other

Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wood Preservative Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wood Preservative Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wood Preservative Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Wood Preservative Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Borax

BASF Wolman

Janssen PMP

KMG Chemicals

Kop-Coat

Koppers

Kurt Obermeier

LANXESS

Lonza Group

RUTGERS Organics

Viance

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wood Preservative Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Preservative Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Preservative Chemicals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Preservative Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wood Preservative Chemicals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

