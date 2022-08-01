Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tall oil is major derivative and co-product of kraft pulping and is a valuable, renewable and versatile substance; fractions of which are upgraded into a wide range of products all over the world.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives in global, including the following market information:
Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dimers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives include Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, UNIVAR, Kraton, Katalizer, Reagens, Amfine Chemical and Galata Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dimers
Alkyds
PVC Stabilizers
Synthetic Lubricants
Polyamides
Others
Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Emulsifier
Rubber Processing
Asphalt Additives
Paint & Coating
Epoxy Additives
Others
Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
UNIVAR
Kraton
Katalizer
Reagens
Amfine Chemical
Galata Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tall Oil & Fatty Acid Derivatives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
