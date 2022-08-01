Peat Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Peat market was valued at 70.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/156943/global-peat-market-2022-333

Peat is a dark fibrous material created when `decomposition fails to keep pace with the production of organic matter`. Although peat is created under specific conditions (waterlogging, lack of oxygen or nutrients, high acidity or low temperatures), peat can be found in many types of wetlands. Marshes, swamps, floodplains and coastal wetlands may contain peat.In 2015, Europe is the largest supplier and consumption market of peat with revenue market share of 90.92% due to the great demand.

Following Europe is Canada, with occupied market share of 4.28%. In recent years, the price of peat is increasing slowly due to the limited resources. In the market Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH, Vapo Oy, Jiffy Products, Premier Tech, Sun Gro Horticulture, Lambert, Bord na Mona PLC, Rkyva, Coco Green, Dutch Plantin, and Turveruukki Oy are the market leader. Vapo Oy is the larget palyer and it major market is in Europe, Lambert is the largest in North America.

By Market Vendors:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/156943/global-peat-market-2022-333

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Peat Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Peat Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Sod peat

1.4.3 Coco Peat

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Peat Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Agriculture and Horticulture

1.5.3 Energy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Peat Market

1.8.1 Global Peat Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Peat Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Peat Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Peat Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Peat Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Peat Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Peat Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Peat Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Peat Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Peat Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 East Asia Peat Sales Volume

3.4

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/156943/global-peat-market-2022-333

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/