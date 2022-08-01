Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tackifier resin dispersions are aqueous, solvent-free dispersions which are mainly used in the manufacturing of pressure-sensitive adhesives based on natural rubber and acrylic or carboxylated styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) emulsions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tackifier Resin Dispersions in global, including the following market information:

Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Tackifier Resin Dispersions companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tackifier Resin Dispersions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rosin Ester Series Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tackifier Resin Dispersions include Eastman Chemical, Lawter, Harima Chemicals, Dyna-Tech Adhesives, RESPOL RESINAS, BAOLIN, DANQUINSA, Kraton and Schill + Seilacher. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tackifier Resin Dispersions manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rosin Ester Series

Terpene Phenolic Resin Series

Polymeric Rosin

Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Nonwovens

Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tackifier Resin Dispersions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tackifier Resin Dispersions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tackifier Resin Dispersions sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Tackifier Resin Dispersions sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman Chemical

Lawter

Harima Chemicals

Dyna-Tech Adhesives

RESPOL RESINAS

BAOLIN

DANQUINSA

Kraton

Schill + Seilacher

