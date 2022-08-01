CFRTP Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoplastic composites or CFRTP are generally based on resins that are made of polycarbonate and are the growing substitute of metal and different solutions of plastic composites. Various types of continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites or CFRTP are being designed and developed by leading companies with features such as lightweight and thin in size that will help in advancing the solutions for the automotive, consumer goods, transportation, and IT markets. They can be flame-retardant materials as well with impeccable power and dimensional stability. These fiber reinforced thermoplastics are also formable freely, recyclable, and can be processed easily as well. Further these novel materials also present excellent surfaces, thus enabling all kinds of paintings and coatings.
This report contains market size and forecasts of CFRTP in global, including the following market information:
Global CFRTP Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global CFRTP Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five CFRTP companies in 2021 (%)
The global CFRTP market was valued at 794.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1096.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Continuous Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of CFRTP include Solvay, Royal Ten Cate, Teijin Limited, Toray, SGL Group, Celanese, Covestro, PolyOne Corporation and PlastiComp and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the CFRTP manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global CFRTP Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global CFRTP Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Continuous
Long
Short
Global CFRTP Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global CFRTP Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Automotive
Consumer Durables
Global CFRTP Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global CFRTP Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies CFRTP revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies CFRTP revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies CFRTP sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies CFRTP sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Solvay
Royal Ten Cate
Teijin Limited
Toray
SGL Group
Celanese
Covestro
PolyOne Corporation
PlastiComp
Aerosud
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 CFRTP Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global CFRTP Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global CFRTP Overall Market Size
2.1 Global CFRTP Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global CFRTP Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global CFRTP Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top CFRTP Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global CFRTP Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global CFRTP Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global CFRTP Sales by Companies
3.5 Global CFRTP Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CFRTP Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers CFRTP Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CFRTP Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 CFRTP Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 CFRTP Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global CFRTP Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Continuous
4.1.3 Long
4.1.4 Short
4.2 By Type – Global CFRTP Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global CFRTP Revenue, 2017-2022
4.2.2 By Type
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/