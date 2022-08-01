Water-based Floor Paint Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water-based Floor Paint in global, including the following market information:
Global Water-based Floor Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water-based Floor Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Water-based Floor Paint companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water-based Floor Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-Diluted Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water-based Floor Paint include Sika, The Sherwin Williams, Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries and RPM International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water-based Floor Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water-based Floor Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-based Floor Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-Diluted Paint
Water Dispersible Paint
Global Water-based Floor Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-based Floor Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Water-based Floor Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-based Floor Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water-based Floor Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water-based Floor Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Water-based Floor Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Water-based Floor Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sika
The Sherwin Williams
Akzo Nobel
PPG Industries
RPM International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water-based Floor Paint Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water-based Floor Paint Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water-based Floor Paint Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water-based Floor Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water-based Floor Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water-based Floor Paint Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water-based Floor Paint Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water-based Floor Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water-based Floor Paint Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water-based Floor Paint Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water-based Floor Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water-based Floor Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water-based Floor Paint Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-based Floor Paint Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water-based Floor Paint Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-based Floor Paint Companies
4 Sights by Product
