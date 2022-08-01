Global Elastomeric Membrane Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Elastomeric Membrane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Elastomeric Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Sheet
Liquid Applied
Segment by Application
Roofs & Walls
Underground Construction
Wet Areas
Others
By Company
Standard Industries Inc.
SikA
Firestone Building Products Company
Carlisle Companies Inc.
Soprema Group
BASF Se
GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
Johns Manville
Kemper System
Saint-Gobain
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Elastomeric Membrane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Elastomeric Membrane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sheet
1.2.3 Liquid Applied
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Elastomeric Membrane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Roofs & Walls
1.3.3 Underground Construction
1.3.4 Wet Areas
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Elastomeric Membrane Production
2.1 Global Elastomeric Membrane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Elastomeric Membrane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Elastomeric Membrane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Elastomeric Membrane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Elastomeric Membrane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Elastomeric Membrane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Elastomeric Membrane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Elastomeric Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Elastomeric Membrane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Elastomeric Membrane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Elastomeric Membrane Sales by Region (2017-2022)
