Mill Ball Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The grinding media is the balls, which may be made of steel (chrome steel), stainless steel, ceramic, or rubber.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mill Ball in global, including the following market information:
Global Mill Ball Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mill Ball Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Ton)
Global top five Mill Ball companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mill Ball market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mill Ball include Moly-Cop, ME Elecmetal, Magotteaux, AIA Engineering, EVRAZ NTMK, Donhad, Scaw, Litzkuhn-Niederwippe and Gerdau, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mill Ball manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mill Ball Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)
Global Mill Ball Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal
Non-metal
Global Mill Ball Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)
Global Mill Ball Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cement Industry
Mining
Thermal Power
Global Mill Ball Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)
Global Mill Ball Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mill Ball revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mill Ball revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mill Ball sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Ton)
Key companies Mill Ball sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Moly-Cop
ME Elecmetal
Magotteaux
AIA Engineering
EVRAZ NTMK
Donhad
Scaw
Litzkuhn-Niederwippe
Gerdau
TOYO Grinding Ball
Metso
Longteng Special Steel
Dongyuan Steel Ball
FengXing
