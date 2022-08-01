Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Pressure Vessel Composite Materials market was valued at 1436.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pressure vessel composite materials are used in manufacturing pressure vessels that are used to store gases and liquids under high pressure.Pressure vessel composite materials are mainly used for LPG, reverse osmosis systems and hydrogen storage. A growing and likely huge, sustainable market for pressure vessels is the growing construction of seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants. SWRO depends on membrane systems that serially cleanse water piped onshore from the ocean. These membranes must be encased in membrane housings. Filament-wound fiberglass pressure vessels are used almost exclusively for this purpose today, in quantities of as many as 6,000 per desalination plant. Linerless, all-composite pressure vessels, which fit the more recent and radical Type V classification and are best able to reduce mass in weight-sensitive applications, are the goal for a number of pressure vessel manufacturers. In the future, hydrogen energy will increasingly occupy more market share, and Type V pressure vessel will maintain rapid growth.

By Market Verdors:

Hexagon Composites

Pentair

Protec Arisawa

Wave Cyber

ROPV

Jiangsu Pengyu

BEL Group

Aburi Composites

Applied Membranes

Steelhead Composites

NPROXX

Doosan

By Types:

Glass Fiber Reinforced Composite

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Composite

By Applications:

Water Treatment

Composite LPG Cylinders

Gas Storage

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Composite

1.4.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Composite

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Water Treatment

1.5.3 Composite LPG Cylinders

1.5.4 Gas Storage

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market

1.8.1 Global Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Pressure Vesse

