Solid Welding Wires Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Solid Welding Wires are often made of mild steel which is plated with copper to prevent oxidation and to aid in electrical conductivity. The copper plating also helps to increase the life of the welding contact tip. Solid Welding Wires are the best choice when working on thin materials, such as sheet metal.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Welding Wires in global, including the following market information:
Global Solid Welding Wires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solid Welding Wires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Solid Welding Wires companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solid Welding Wires market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diameter: CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solid Welding Wires include Golden Bridge, Tianjin Bridge, Weld Atlantic, Shandong Solid Solider, Shandong Juli Welding, Zhujiang Xiangjiang Welding, Wuhan Temo Welding, Changzhou Huatong Welding and Colfax Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solid Welding Wires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solid Welding Wires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solid Welding Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Diameter:
Diameter: 1.0mm-2.5mm
Diameter: > 2.5mm
Global Solid Welding Wires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solid Welding Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Construction
Aerospace & Defense
Shipbuilding
Pipe
Others
Global Solid Welding Wires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solid Welding Wires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solid Welding Wires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solid Welding Wires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solid Welding Wires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Solid Welding Wires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Golden Bridge
Tianjin Bridge
Weld Atlantic
Shandong Solid Solider
Shandong Juli Welding
Zhujiang Xiangjiang Welding
Wuhan Temo Welding
Changzhou Huatong Welding
Colfax Corporation
ITW
Kobelco
Lincoln Electric
Askaynak
Voestalpine
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Hyundai Welding
Gedik Welding
CORODUR
Jinglei Welding
Jiangsu ZhongJiang Welding Wire
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solid Welding Wires Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solid Welding Wires Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solid Welding Wires Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solid Welding Wires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solid Welding Wires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solid Welding Wires Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solid Welding Wires Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solid Welding Wires Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solid Welding Wires Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solid Welding Wires Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solid Welding Wires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid Welding Wires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid Welding Wires Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Welding Wires Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid Welding Wires Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Welding Wires Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Solid Welding
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/