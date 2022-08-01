Solid Welding Wires Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solid Welding Wires are often made of mild steel which is plated with copper to prevent oxidation and to aid in electrical conductivity. The copper plating also helps to increase the life of the welding contact tip. Solid Welding Wires are the best choice when working on thin materials, such as sheet metal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Welding Wires in global, including the following market information:

Global Solid Welding Wires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solid Welding Wires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Solid Welding Wires companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solid Welding Wires market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Diameter: CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solid Welding Wires include Golden Bridge, Tianjin Bridge, Weld Atlantic, Shandong Solid Solider, Shandong Juli Welding, Zhujiang Xiangjiang Welding, Wuhan Temo Welding, Changzhou Huatong Welding and Colfax Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solid Welding Wires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid Welding Wires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solid Welding Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Diameter:

Diameter: 1.0mm-2.5mm

Diameter: > 2.5mm

Global Solid Welding Wires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solid Welding Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Shipbuilding

Pipe

Others

Global Solid Welding Wires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solid Welding Wires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid Welding Wires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solid Welding Wires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solid Welding Wires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Solid Welding Wires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Golden Bridge

Tianjin Bridge

Weld Atlantic

Shandong Solid Solider

Shandong Juli Welding

Zhujiang Xiangjiang Welding

Wuhan Temo Welding

Changzhou Huatong Welding

Colfax Corporation

ITW

Kobelco

Lincoln Electric

Askaynak

Voestalpine

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Hyundai Welding

Gedik Welding

CORODUR

Jinglei Welding

Jiangsu ZhongJiang Welding Wire

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solid Welding Wires Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solid Welding Wires Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solid Welding Wires Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solid Welding Wires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solid Welding Wires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solid Welding Wires Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solid Welding Wires Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solid Welding Wires Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solid Welding Wires Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solid Welding Wires Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solid Welding Wires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid Welding Wires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid Welding Wires Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Welding Wires Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid Welding Wires Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Welding Wires Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Solid Welding

