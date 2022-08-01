Global Latex Back Coating Artificial Grass Turf Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Latex Back Coating Artificial Grass Turf market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Latex Back Coating Artificial Grass Turf market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Turf Grass > 10 and
Turf Grass
Turf Grass > 25 mm Type
Segment by Application
Sports
Landscaping
Leisure
Others
By Company
Ten Cate
FieldTurf
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
Mondo S.p.A.
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Beaulieu International Group
Saltex Oy
Edel Grass B.V.
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Victoria PLC
Garden Grass
Taishan
LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A.
ForestGrass
Wonderlawn
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Latex Back Coating Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Latex Back Coating Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Turf Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
1.2.3 Turf Grass < 10 mm Type
1.2.4 Turf Grass > 25 mm Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Latex Back Coating Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Sports
1.3.3 Landscaping
1.3.4 Leisure
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Latex Back Coating Artificial Grass Turf Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Latex Back Coating Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Latex Back Coating Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Latex Back Coating Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Latex Back Coating Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Latex Back Coating Artificial Grass Turf by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Latex Back Coating Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Latex Back Coating Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Latex Back Coating Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North
