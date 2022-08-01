Global Tooling Composite Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Tooling Composite market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tooling Composite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Epoxy Resin
BMI
Others
Segment by Application
Transportation
Marine
Wind Energy
Aerospace
Other
By Company
Cytec
Hexcel
TenCate
Sika AG
Airtech International
Gurit
Teijin
PRF Composite Materials
SGL Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tooling Composite Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Tooling Composite Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Epoxy Resin
1.2.3 BMI
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tooling Composite Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Marine
1.3.4 Wind Energy
1.3.5 Aerospace
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Tooling Composite Production
2.1 Global Tooling Composite Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Tooling Composite Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Tooling Composite Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Tooling Composite Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Tooling Composite Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Tooling Composite Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Tooling Composite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Tooling Composite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Tooling Composite Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Tooling Composite Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Tooling Composite Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Tooling Composite by Region (2023-2028)
3
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/