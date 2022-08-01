Self Tapping Screw Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Self Tapping Screw is headed and externally threaded, possessing capabilities which permit it to insert into hole and forming its own thread, when being tightened.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Self Tapping Screw in global, including the following market information:
Global Self Tapping Screw Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Self Tapping Screw Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Self Tapping Screw companies in 2021 (%)
The global Self Tapping Screw market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Zinc Plated Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Self Tapping Screw include Stanley, Wurth, Bossard Group, TR Fastenings, Viteria Fusani, Hisener, Wing Tai Fastener Manufacturer, Katsuhana Fasteners and Tong Ming Enterprise, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Self Tapping Screw manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Self Tapping Screw Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Self Tapping Screw Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Zinc Plated Steel
Stainless Steel
Global Self Tapping Screw Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Self Tapping Screw Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Steel Panel
Wood Panel
Other
Global Self Tapping Screw Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Self Tapping Screw Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Self Tapping Screw revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Self Tapping Screw revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Self Tapping Screw sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Self Tapping Screw sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stanley
Wurth
Bossard Group
TR Fastenings
Viteria Fusani
Hisener
Wing Tai Fastener Manufacturer
Katsuhana Fasteners
Tong Ming Enterprise
EJOT
ETO Co., Ltd
TOPURA CO., LTD
Shehkai Precision Co., Ltd
Landwide Screw
THREAD INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD
H. PAULIN
Sheh fung Screws Co., Ltd
Alex Screw Industrial co, Ltd
WUXI S-FIX FASTENER
Masterpice Hardware Industrial
Shanghai Prime Machinery
Tenda Fasten Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Self Tapping Screw Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Self Tapping Screw Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Self Tapping Screw Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Self Tapping Screw Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Self Tapping Screw Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Self Tapping Screw Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Self Tapping Screw Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Self Tapping Screw Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Self Tapping Screw Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Self Tapping Screw Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Self Tapping Screw Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Self Tapping Screw Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Self Tapping Screw Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self Tapping Screw Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Self Tapping Screw Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self Tapping Screw Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Self Tapping Screw Market Siz
