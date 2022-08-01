2022-2027 and Regional Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market was valued at 77.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hot melt adhesive (HMA), also known as hot glue, is a form of thermoplastic adhesive that is commonly sold as solid cylindrical sticks of various diameters designed to be applied using a hot glue gun. The gun uses a continuous-duty heating element to melt the plastic glue, which the user pushes through the gun either with a mechanical trigger mechanism on the gun, or with direct finger pressure. The glue squeezed out of the heated nozzle is initially hot enough to burn and even blister skin. The glue is tacky when hot, and solidifies in a few seconds to one minute. Hot melt adhesives can also be applied by dipping or spraying.In industrial use, hot melt adhesives provide several advantages over solvent-based adhesives. Volatile organic compounds are reduced or eliminated, and the drying or curing step is eliminated. Hot melt adhesives have long shelf life and usually can be disposed of without special precautions. Some of the disadvantages involve thermal load of the substrate, limiting use to substrates not sensitive to higher temperatures, and loss of bond strength at higher temperatures, up to complete melting of the adhesive. This can be reduced by using a reactive adhesive that after solidifying undergoes further curing e.g., by moisture (e.g., reactive urethanes and silicones), or is cured by ultraviolet radiation. Some HMAs may not be resistant to chemical attacks and weathering. HMAs do not lose thickness during solidifying; solvent-based adhesives may lose up to 50-70% of layer thickness during drying. First of all, the increasing demand for hot melt adhesive drives the market size. Second,The market is fuelled by growing requirement from end-user companies such as labeling, packaging, building & construction, woodworking, bookbinding, automotive, non-woven, transportation & footwear markets. In addition, the general trend of shifting away from solvent based glues owing to damaging consequences of unstable organic compounds given out from these adhesives or glues is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Continuous pressure given by regulatory working authorities such as EPA (Environment Protection Agency) & REACH is expected to reduce the utilization of solvent based adhesives in an effort to decrease unfavourable effects on the environment, thereby affecting the hot melt adhesives market. Furthermore, the strong bond without the demand to cure the glue after it is being utilized is a supplemented advantage for budding and cheaper end-use procedures. Third, North America has the most dominant market for hot melt adhesives and it is expected to have one-third of global demand in these regions. Europe is also expected to have a significant growth in the hot melt adhesive market over the forecast period. Central and south America is also anticipated to have a rapid growth.

