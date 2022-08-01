2022-2027 and Regional Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market was valued at 25.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lithium-ion battery separator is polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), or trilayer PP/PE/PP electrolytic separator membranes which plays a critical role of separating the cathode from the anode. It is this separation of charge that allows the battery to generate electricity. It is widely used in consumer electronics, power vehicle, electric power storage, industrial use.The lithium battery cell, where Lithium-Ion Battery Separator are widely applied, is composed of cathode material, anode material, electrolyte and separator, of which, lithium-ion battery separator as a high value-added material with the highest technical barrier among lithium battery materials accounts for about 15-20% of the battery cost.

The main role of the separator film is to separate the positive and negative electrodes of the lithium-ion battery, thus preventing two neighboring contacts from a short circuit. The production regions mainly focus on Japan, USA, Korea and China. Japan-based Asahi Kasei, U.S.-based Celgard (Acquired by Asahi Kasei in 2014), South Korea-based SKI, Japan-based Toray Tonen and Japan-based UBE are the leader manufacturers in global. In the past years, the capacity of lithium-ion battery separator was grown rapidly. The three biggest suppliers of separator in China – Senior Tech, Jinhui Hi-Tech and Zhongke Sci & Tech are the representative recent years. China`s lithium-ion battery separator industry faces overcapacity. It is predicted that the overcapacity will bring ruthless competition in the next few years.

