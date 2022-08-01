Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Ordinary Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards
Locating Point Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
By Company
Saint- Gobain
USG Corporation
Etex Group
Armstrong World Industries
Georgia Pacific Llc
Boral Limited
Fletcher Building Limited
Gypsum Management and Supply
Kanuf Gips
National Gypsum Company
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ordinary Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards
1.2.3 Locating Point Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Production
2.1 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Moi
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/