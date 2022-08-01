2022-2027 and Regional CTBN Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global CTBN market was valued at 13.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Carboxyl-terminated acrylonitrile-butadiene (CTBN) polymers are made by solution polymerisation and have a typical acrylonitrile content of 0-27%. They are used as epoxy resin flexibilisers.In the past few years, the global CTBN industry maintained a rapid pace of development. Global CTBN production increased from 490.5 tons in 2012 to 685.1 tons in 2016. The average growth rate of CTBN market had more than 7%. Global CTBN leader is Emerald Performance Materials. In each region, Emerald Performance Materials occupy an absolute market share. Companies such as LANXESS and Zeon are leading NBR Rubber manufacturers. These companies have XNBR production capacity. The key factors limiting the development of this industry are price and technical barriers. Compared with the general toughening agent, the price of CTBN is undoubtedly expensive. CVC is the world`s first to develop and produce CTBN. In the world, few companies can compete with CVC at both price and product quality. Some companies can produce CTBN in small quantities, but the price is too high. Therefore, CVC`s products have become the best choice. CTBN typically requires chemical modification for effective in into thermoset chemistries. Choice of terminal chemistry will depend on the application and end-use. Carboxyl-Functional Polymers are carboxyl-terminated butadiene and butadiene-acrylonitrile copolymers (CTBN) that improve toughness, low-temperature properties, chemical and water resistance in epoxy, coating, vinyl-ester, SMC/BMC, acrylic, plasitisol, and other thermoset systems. The key applications of CTBN are adhesives & sealsants, coating and electronic appliances. In 2016, adhesives & sealants, coating and electronic appliances accounted for 36.18%, 27.24% and 17.78% of the application share of CTBN. At present, CTBN plays an important role in liquid NBR rubber. In the next few years, CTBN will maintain a steady growth rate. At the same time, new players may make this market will become intense. In the future, CTBN prices will be slightly lower. This is the end of CTBN report.

