Global Medical Polylactic Acid Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
L-Polylactic (PLLA)
D-Polylactic (PDLA)
DL-Polylactic (PDLLA)
Segment by Application
Orthopedic Implantable Medical Devices
Medical Suture
Medical Coating
Injectable Plastic Products
Other
By Company
Musashino Chemical
Total Corbion
BMG
NatureWorks
Shenzhen Esun
Hanshang Group
Sinobiom
Jindan
Hi-Tech Fiber Group
Daigang Biomaterial
Dikang Biomedical
Hisun Biomaterials
BBCA Biochemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Medical Polylactic Acid Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Polylactic Acid
1.2 Medical Polylactic Acid Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Polylactic Acid Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 L-Polylactic (PLLA)
1.2.3 D-Polylactic (PDLA)
1.2.4 DL-Polylactic (PDLLA)
1.3 Medical Polylactic Acid Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Polylactic Acid Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Orthopedic Implantable Medical Devices
1.3.3 Medical Suture
1.3.4 Medical Coating
1.3.5 Injectable Plastic Products
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Medical Polylactic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Medical Polylactic Acid Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Medical Polylactic Acid Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Medical Polylactic Acid Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Medical Polylactic Acid Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Medical Polylactic Acid Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Medical Polylactic Acid Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Medical Polylactic Acid Estimates and Forecasts (2017-20
