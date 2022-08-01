Biobased Epoxy Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biobased Epoxy Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Biobased Epoxy Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biobased Epoxy Resin market was valued at 61 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 120.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bio-based Carbon Content: 28-40% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biobased Epoxy Resin include Sicomin, Gougeon Brothers, Wessex Resins, COOE (Change Climate), Spolchemie and ATL Composites, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biobased Epoxy Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bio-based Carbon Content: 28-40%

Bio-based Carbon Content: ?40%

Other

Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings

Electronics

Adhesives

Composites

Others

Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biobased Epoxy Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biobased Epoxy Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biobased Epoxy Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Biobased Epoxy Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sicomin

Gougeon Brothers

Wessex Resins

COOE (Change Climate)

Spolchemie

ATL Composites

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biobased Epoxy Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biobased Epoxy Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biobased Epoxy Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biobased Epoxy Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biobased Epoxy Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biobased Epoxy Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biobased Epoxy Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biobased Epoxy Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

