Global Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PPO Resin
MPPO
Segment by Application
Air Separation Membranes
Medical Instruments
Domestic Appliances
Automotive (Structural Parts)
Electronic Components
Fluid Handling
Other
By Company
SABIC(GE)
Asahi Kasei Chemicals
Bluestar
Mitsubishi Chemicals
Romira(BASF)
Kingfa Science and Technology
Evonik
Sumitomo Chemicals
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Mid East & Africa
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PPO Resin
1.2.3 MPPO
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Air Separation Membranes
1.3.3 Medical Instruments
1.3.4 Domestic Appliances
1.3.5 Automotive (Structural Parts)
1.3.6 Electronic Components
1.3.7 Fluid Handling
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) Production
2.1 Global Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Mid East & Africa
3 Global Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyphenylene Ether (PPE) Revenu
