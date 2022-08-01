Global Anti-itch Ointment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Anti-itch Ointment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-itch Ointment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Adult
Child
Segment by Application
Hospital
Pharmacy
Household
Others
By Company
Rohto Pharmaceutical(Mentholatum)
Kaiteki
Johnson and Johnson(Aveeno)
Polysporin
CeraVe
Benadryl
Vanicream
Meijer Companies
Bodewell
Vagisil
Walgreens
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-itch Ointment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-itch Ointment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Adult
1.2.3 Child
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-itch Ointment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Pharmacy
1.3.4 Household
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Anti-itch Ointment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Anti-itch Ointment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-itch Ointment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Anti-itch Ointment Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Anti-itch Ointment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Anti-itch Ointment by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Anti-itch Ointment Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Anti-itch Ointment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Anti-itch Ointment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Anti-itch Ointment Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Anti-itch Ointment Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Anti-itch Ointment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
